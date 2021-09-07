COVID-19 September 7 2021 9:16pm 00:34 Manitoba health officials say new data shows the power of COVID-19 vaccines The province is trying a new tactic to convince more people to get vaccinated. It has started breaking down its daily tally of COVID-19 cases to show how many are unvaccinated. Manitoba health officials say new data shows the power of COVID-19 vaccines REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173796/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8173796/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?