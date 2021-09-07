Menu

COVID-19
September 7 2021 9:16pm
00:34

Manitoba health officials say new data shows the power of COVID-19 vaccines

The province is trying a new tactic to convince more people to get vaccinated. It has started breaking down its daily tally of COVID-19 cases to show how many are unvaccinated.

