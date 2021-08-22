COVID August 22 2021 7:39pm 01:41 Vaccine passport Leaked information to Global News reveals a possible vaccine passport could be required to enter non-essential businesses such as movie theatres and restaurants. Yasmin Gandham reports. Kelowna’s Prospera Place offers no direct comment on B.C. vaccine passport REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8133009/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8133009/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?