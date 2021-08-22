Menu

August 22 2021 7:39pm
01:41

Vaccine passport

Leaked information to Global News reveals a possible vaccine passport could be required to enter non-essential businesses such as movie theatres and restaurants. Yasmin Gandham reports.

