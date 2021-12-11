Menu

December 11 2021 8:31pm
01:58

Friendly competition returns after pandemic hiatus in Gymnastics competition

Athletes returned to the forefront at the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre today in the first in-person competition since COVID hit. Sydney Morton sat in on one of the sessions.

