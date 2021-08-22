Kelowna’s Prospera Place offers no direct comment on B.C. vaccine passport

Send this page to someone via email

One of the Okanagan’s largest venues appears to be taking a wait-and-see approach to the expected announcement of a provincial vaccine passport on Monday.

The Prospera Place arena, which traditionally hosts thousands of people for Kelowna Rockets hockey games and other large events like concerts, did not directly comment on the vaccine passport issue when asked about it on Sunday.

1:47 Pilot project underway in Quebec to test COVID-19 vaccination passport Pilot project underway in Quebec to test COVID-19 vaccination passport – Aug 11, 2021

However, the operating company did provide a statement stressing the business is focused on safety and adherence to health guidelines.

Story continues below advertisement

“Prospera Place is working diligently to provide a safe environment for all fans, performers, athletes, and partners visiting the building,” the statement from George Fadel, senior director of marketing, said.

“We will continue to work closely with local government and health authorities to ensure we are adhering to the most up-to-date health guidelines. A full list of protocols will be released closer to our first ticketed event.”

Prospera Place is currently set to host its first preseason WHL game on Sept. 15, although single game tickets are not on sale.

However, tickets for a “Stars on Ice” figure skating event scheduled for Oct. 22 at Prospera Place are being sold.

The WHL announced mid-August that it would be requiring all players and team staff to be fully vaccinated before the regular season starts in October.

Global New’s Richard Zussman reported on Saturday that the province is expected to announce details of a “vaccine certificate program” on Monday.

That vaccine passport program is expected to mean that visitors to non-essential services like movie theaters and sporting events in B.C. will be required to be fully vaccinated.

2:14 Why many Canadians may be going through compassion fatigue Why many Canadians may be going through compassion fatigue

On the streets of Kelowna, pedestrians had a mix of views towards a vaccine passport for nonessential services in B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

One person told Global News that proof of vaccine should be required for travel but not for domestic services, while another argued it should be up to businesses themselves whether to require proof of vaccination.

– with files from Yasmin Gandham and Richard Zussman