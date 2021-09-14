Health September 14 2021 2:12pm 02:06 Kelowna healthcare workers given free meal A pub in Kelowna gave local healthcare workers a free meal on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. The pub’s owner said he did so as a gesture of gratitude. ‘Deflated’ health-care workers thankful for free meal in Kelowna REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8189757/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8189757/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?