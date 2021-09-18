Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Ballot
September 18 2021 9:19pm
01:56

COVID-19 diagnosis precludes Shuswap man from voting

The federal election is near, and one man is very frustrated that he won’t be able to cast a ballot. 
The Shuswap man was recently diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Advertisement

More Videos

Video Home



No videos found.