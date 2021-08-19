Menu

covid vaccine
August 19 2021 10:30am
01:06

City of Toronto to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for its employees

Mayor John Tory announced on Thursday that the City of Toronto will implement a mandatory requirement for its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

