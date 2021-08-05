Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
August 5 2021 6:15pm
02:29

Ontario NDP leader backtracks on controversial comments related to mandatory vaccinations

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said she was wrong when she said vaccinations should not be mandatory for educators during a television interview. Kamil Karamali reports.

