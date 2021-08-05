Global News at 5:30 Toronto August 5 2021 6:15pm 02:29 Ontario NDP leader backtracks on controversial comments related to mandatory vaccinations Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said she was wrong when she said vaccinations should not be mandatory for educators during a television interview. Kamil Karamali reports. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8090211/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8090211/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?