Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

CNN fires 3 employees for breaking mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy

By David Bauder The Associated Press
Posted August 5, 2021 8:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario NDP leader backtracks on controversial comments related to mandatory vaccinations' Ontario NDP leader backtracks on controversial comments related to mandatory vaccinations
WATCH: Ontario NDP leader backtracks on controversial comments related to mandatory vaccinations

CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

CNN chief Jeff Zucker told staff members of the firing in a memo sent Thursday that reminded them that vaccines were mandatory if they report to the office or out in the field where they come into contact with other employees.

“Let me be clear — we have a zero tolerance policy on this,” wrote Zucker, chairman of news and sports for WarnerMedia.

Read more: Calls are growing for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines in health workers. Here’s what we know

The memo was obtained by The Associated Press after its contents were first tweeted by CNN media reporter Oliver Darcy. CNN offered no details on the firings, or where the employees were based.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Most of CNN’s offices are already open on a voluntary basis, and Zucker said more than a third of news staff members have returned. Proof of vaccination has been left to the honour system, he said, but that may change in coming weeks.

The CNN leader said that masks will be required in Atlanta, Washington and Los Angeles offices when people aren’t eating, drinking or in an enclosed private space. Even in offices where mask-wearing is not mandated, people should do what feels comfortable to them “without any fear of retaliation or judgment from co-workers,” he said.

The CNN memo also said a planned Sept. 7 company-wide return to the office will be delayed until at least early to mid-October. Other media companies have been making similar decisions because of the rise in COVID cases; the AP told employees on Thursday that an expected Sept. 13 return will also be delayed.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCOVID tagCOVID-19 Vaccine tagCnn tagmandatory vaccines tagVaccine Mandate tagCNN employees fired tagJeff Zucker tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers