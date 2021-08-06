More than 2,000 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Friday that 2,008 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area during the previous day.

About 300 of the shots were first doses and almost 1,700 were second doses, public health said.

The additional doses mean that more than 198,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 73.5 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 79 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 68 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 67 per cent in Dufferin County.

More than 414,700 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Meanwhile, public health announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, while no new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city fell to 17, while the county is dealing with five. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are no new confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.