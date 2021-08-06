SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

More than 2,000 new COVID-19 vaccines given in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 1:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario NDP leader backtracks on controversial comments related to mandatory vaccinations' Ontario NDP leader backtracks on controversial comments related to mandatory vaccinations
Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said she was wrong when she said vaccinations should not be mandatory for educators during a television interview. Kamil Karamali reports.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health reported Friday that 2,008 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the area during the previous day.

About 300 of the shots were first doses and almost 1,700 were second doses, public health said.

Read more: Laurier University, Conestoga College require student athletes to be vaccinated to play

The additional doses mean that more than 198,000 residents over the age of 12 are considered fully vaccinated with two shots, which equates to about 73.5 per cent of the eligible population.

About 82 per cent across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph have received at least one dose, with that figure seeing only slight increases since the middle of June.

When broken down into municipalities, roughly 79 per cent of Guelph’s eligible residents are fully vaccinated, while 68 per cent have had two doses in Wellington County and 67 per cent in Dufferin County.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

More than 414,700 doses have been administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph since the vaccine rollout began locally on Jan. 6.

Click to play video: 'From vaccine passports to booster shots, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions' From vaccine passports to booster shots, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions
From vaccine passports to booster shots, Doctor answers COVID-19 questions

 

Meanwhile, public health announced two new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Friday, while no new cases were reported in Wellington County.

Active cases in the city fell to 17, while the county is dealing with five. There have been 37 fatal cases in Wellington County and 44 in Guelph.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there are no new confirmed cases being treated in the hospital.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID tagGuelph tagGuelph News tagGuelph COVID-19 tagGuelph coronavirus tagCOVID news tagGuelph COVID vaccines tagGuelph COVID cases tagWellington-Dufferin-Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers