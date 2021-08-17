Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning Toronto
August 17 2021 9:32am
04:53

Can the federal election be held safely during the fourth wave of COVID-19?

Epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan shares insight on rising COVID-19 case counts, safety precautions around the federal election, booster shots and why he says he’d avoid going to the movies.

Advertisement

Video Home