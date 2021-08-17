Global News Morning Toronto August 17 2021 9:32am 04:53 Can the federal election be held safely during the fourth wave of COVID-19? Epidemiologist Raywat Deonandan shares insight on rising COVID-19 case counts, safety precautions around the federal election, booster shots and why he says he’d avoid going to the movies. Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118638/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8118638/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?