Quebec mandates COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care providers who work with patients

Quebec Premier François Legault announced that the province is mandating COVID-19 vaccinations for health-care workers who are in contact with patients as the province deals with a resurgence of COVID-19 cases. “The fourth wave is here” Legault stated on Tuesday. He also announced that masks will be mandatory in classrooms in universities and CEGEPs, the province’s junior colleges, as students head back to class. The government is also consulting with public health authorities about tightening the mask mandate in elementary and high schools in the coming days, Legault added.