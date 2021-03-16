Quebec to loosen some COVID-19 restrictions as pandemic ‘stable’ despite increase in variants: Legault

Quebec Premier François Legault on Tuesday announced that there would be a loosening of some public health restrictions in some zones. Legault said the curfew in Red Zones would be pushed to 9:30 p.m. He also said students in Orange Zones would return to everyday in-class learning starting March 22. Theatres in Red Zones can re-open beginning March 26 and places of worship will also will be allowed a maximum of 25 people. Legault says despite a rise in variants, the pandemic remains “stable” in the province.