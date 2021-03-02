Coronavirus: Quebec’s health minister says they’ll tweak vaccination rollout “glitches”

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé responded Tuesday to criticisms of the province’s vaccination rollout that saw seniors waiting for hours in lineups to get their COVID-19 vaccine shot. Dubé said there were a few problems and that they’ll be able to tweak the “glitches.” He asked that arrive for their shot not to arrive too early, only about five to ten minutes before they’re scheduled. He asked that people not show up without an appointment and that not more than one person accompany a senior.