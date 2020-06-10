Coronavirus outbreak: Fewer antibodies capable of neutralizing the virus after six weeks, researchers say

More than six in 10 people infected with the novel coronavirus generated neutralizing antibodies just two weeks after the onset of symptoms of the disease, but this neutralizing capacity decreases after six weeks, according to researchers at the Centre de recherche du Centre hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal. Global’s Anne Leclair spoke with Canada Research chair in retroviral entry and professor at Université de Montréal, Dr. Andrés Finzi.