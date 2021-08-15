Canada August 15 2021 7:22pm 02:07 Green Party faces uphill battle in fall election As Canadians prepare to hit the polls – the Green party will have to overcome several hurdles to come out ahead. The most important one – finding their leader a seat in Parliament. Frazer Snowdon has more. Green Party faces challenges heading into fall election REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114611/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8114611/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?