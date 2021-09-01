SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Annamie Paul’s Greens still nearly 100 candidates short for full election roster: sources

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2021 2:28 pm
Click to play video: 'Green Party faces uphill battle in fall election' Green Party faces uphill battle in fall election
As Canadians prepare to hit the polls – the Green party will have to overcome several hurdles to come out ahead. The most important one – finding their leader a seat in Parliament. Frazer Snowdon has more – Aug 15, 2021

The Green party will be nearly 100 candidates short of a full slate in this month’s federal election, the latest blow to leader Annamie Paul‘s attempts to reshape the party.

Three senior party sources say the candidate tally currently stands at about 240, but may notch up slightly as disputes with Elections Canada over signature disqualifications are settled.

The Greens had banked on furnishing a full roster of 338 candidates, preparing a strategy last December to make that goal a reality.

READ MORE: Green Party faces challenges heading into fall election

The sources say Paul was devastated to learn last week that the Green slate would remain partly empty, despite having a willing individual for every riding.

They say a lack of resources from party executives to send staff across the country to collect local nomination signatures kneecapped the effort, though the COVID-19 pandemic also played a role.

Paul, who staved off an ouster attempt by party brass over the summer, is running in the Liberal stronghold of Toronto Centre, where she is spending the entire campaign after having lost twice in the riding in the past two years.

The party did not respond to requests for comment.

Click to play video: 'Green Party takes battle with leader Annamie Paul to court' Green Party takes battle with leader Annamie Paul to court
Green Party takes battle with leader Annamie Paul to court – Jul 22, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
