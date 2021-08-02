BC1 August 2 2021 8:08pm 01:22 East Van Skate Crows host rollerskating clinic Rollerskating has been enjoying a resurgance during the pandemic and over the weekend many had a chance to give it a spin at the Hastings Skate Park. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080520/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8080520/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?