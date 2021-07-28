Menu

100th Anniversary
July 28 2021 9:46pm
00:49

Kildonan Park Golf Course offering special anniversary discount

The Kildonan Park Golf Course is celebrating its 100th anniversary and as a special gift to golfers, the city will be offering a green fee discount.

