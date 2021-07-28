Kildonan Park Golf Course offering special anniversary discount

Send this page to someone via email

The Kildonan Park Golf Course is celebrating its 100th anniversary and as a special gift to golfers, the city will be offering a green fee discount.

Golfers can play a full round at a special green fee rate of $19.21 until Aug. 6, and tee times can be reserved online.

Mayor Brian Bowman and Coun. Ross Eadie marked the anniversary by unveiling a plaque at the course’s first tee commemorating the achievement.

View image in full screen Photo of the plaque. Randall Paul, Global News

The grand opening of the Course was 100 years ago to the day and the course remains Winnipeg’s oldest municipal golf course.

“Reaching 100 years of operation is a truly remarkable achievement for Kildonan Park Golf Course and the longevity is a credit to the condition and character of the course,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

“A century after the City of Winnipeg opened this beautiful course, it remains a jewel for local golfers and a source of pride for our community.”

Kildonan Park Golf Course is marking 100 years after it opened in 1921. Here is a look back at the history of the course. https://t.co/qT1sEx7Dvv

—

Il y a 100 ans, le terrain de golf du parc de Kildonan a ouvert au public. Voici un aperçu de l’histoire du terrain. pic.twitter.com/jpi1WTXwtg — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) July 28, 2021

City councillors came to the unveiling to express their admiration for the course and what it means to Winnipeggers.

“Winnipeggers from all walks of life have enjoyed golfing at Kildonan Park Golf Course over the last 100 years,” Coun. Jeff Browaty said.

“Municipally owned golf courses like Kildonan Park help make the sport of golf accessible to a larger audience and help promote the lifelong enjoyment of the sport.”

View image in full screen Mayor Brian Bowman and Councillor Ross Eadie standing by the newly unveiled plaque. Randall Paul, Global News

“Wow! The Kildonan Golf Course is almost as old as my best score of 102 in the early 1980s,” said Coun. Ross Eadie, Mynarski.

“It’s very special that Kildonan Park Golf Course has been a fixture and a destination in our city for a century now,” said Coun. Devi Sharma, Old Kildonan.

Golfers have also been invited to leave their own legacy at Kildonan Park Golf Course during this special 100th anniversary season by donating toward a newly planted tree or purchasing a new park bench for the course. Individuals, families, businesses, or organizations that participate in this historic opportunity will have their names recognized on a commemorative donor wall.

