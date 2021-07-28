Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Drought
July 28 2021 9:07pm
01:00

Long Plain First Nation takes extreme measures as water supplies dwindle

At Long Plain First Nation, the drought situation is getting so serious that there’s a real fear of not having enough water to serve the community’s residents.

Advertisement

Video Home