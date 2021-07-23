Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crops
July 23 2021 7:08pm
01:55

Dire conditions for Manitoba farmers

It continues to be a bleak situation facing Manitoba farmers with the drought ruining crops and leading to widespread feed shortages. Global’s Will Reimer reports.

Advertisement

Video Home



No videos found.