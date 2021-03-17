Weather March 17 2021 8:53pm 01:34 The pros and cons of a dry spring The dry start to spring means good news for some, but no so much for others. Joe Scarpelli has more on who’s benefiting and who’s not. Dry conditions expected to continue in southern Manitoba <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7703712/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7703712/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?