Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Weather

Dry conditions expected to continue in southern Manitoba

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 17, 2021 12:16 pm
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips.
Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips. (Steve Russell/Getty Images)

Spring is almost upon us, and while the warm weather might be welcome news, Environment Canada says southern Manitoba is also experiencing a distinct lack of precipitation.

Senior climatologist David Phillips told 680 CJOB southern Manitoba is currently the driest place in the country — having received only around a quarter of the precipitation it usually would have seen since September.

“I’ve crunched numbers from September through to now, and precipitation is way down,” he said.

“There’s no replenishing of the soil moisture … it has been bone dry.

“I can’t find a place in southern or central Manitoba that has at least half of what they normally get in that period. It’s made for a non-flood season, but this is concerning.”

Click to play video: 'Where’s the winter weather, Winnipeg wonders' Where’s the winter weather, Winnipeg wonders
Where’s the winter weather, Winnipeg wonders – Jan 14, 2021

There doesn’t seem to be much relief in the near future — the only rainfall in the seven-day Environment Canada forecast has a 60 per cent chance on Monday.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

But it’s not all bad news. Phillips said this part of the province doesn’t usually get massive amounts of moisture in those months anyway — and all it would take is a particularly heavy downpour to set things right.

Read more: Unseasonably warm Winnipeg weather sticking around: climatologist

Not to mention that it is Manitoba, after all, so fresh snow is still a distinct possibility, even as spring approaches — and March snowfalls are typically “one or two-day wonders” that provide a much-needed kick to soil moisture.

“Twenty per cent of your average annual snowfall occurs after March, so it’s not over,” said Phillips.

Despite the dry conditions, Phillips said people in the region can expect sunny conditions over the next week, and can enjoy the warm weather.

“What a difference a month makes,” he said.

“We were in the polar vortex a month ago, but now it’s really more American air, southerly air … and just wall-to-wall sunshine. I don’t see any threatening weather in the next week.”

Click to play video: 'Warmer weather bringing out the green thumbs in Winnipeg' Warmer weather bringing out the green thumbs in Winnipeg
Warmer weather bringing out the green thumbs in Winnipeg – Mar 2, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWinnipeg weatherManitoba weatherDry WeatherDry ConditionsDavid PhillipsDry SpringClimatologistManitoba drought

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers