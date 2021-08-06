Agriculture August 6 2021 6:41pm 01:57 Cattle flood into auction yards early amid drought conditions in Manitoba It continues to be tough for ranchers as they try to feed their cattle amid tinder dry conditions. Global News reporter Marney Blunt explains how this is impacting livestock auctions. Cattle flood into auction yards early amid drought conditions in Manitoba REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8093614/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8093614/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?