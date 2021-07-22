Agriculture July 22 2021 9:42pm 00:54 Federal agriculture minister announces help for farmers, ranchers suffering from drought Help is on the way for Canadian farmers and ranchers being severely impacted by this year’s drought. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8053752/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8053752/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?