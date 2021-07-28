Menu

Drought
July 28 2021 10:32am
04:15

Long Plain First Nation runs out of water

Chief Dennis Meeches of Long Plain First Nation explains how his community ran out of water due to the drought conditions in Manitoba, and how community members stepped up to help.

