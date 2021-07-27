Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 27 2021 9:20pm
01:58

Vancouver Island First Nation condemns anti-logging protestors

A Vancouver Island First Nation has issued a statement condemning the actions of anti-logging protestors near Fairy Creek. Kylie Stanton reports.

Advertisement

Video Home