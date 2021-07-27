Menu

Canada

B.C. First Nation condemns actions of Fairy Creek protesters who cut down small trees

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 5:10 pm
Click to play video: 'RCMP find healthy trees felled at Fairy Creek old-growth protest site' RCMP find healthy trees felled at Fairy Creek old-growth protest site
WATCH: Anti-old growth logging protesters are defending their actions, after police say they cut down several trees to form a blockade outside of the Fairy Creek Watershed area on Vancouver Island.

The leaders of a B.C. First Nation have condemned a move by anti-logging protesters who cut down some small trees to impede police from enforcing a court injunction against blockades set up to prevent old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island.

Read more: Fairy Creek protesters defend cutting down small trees in order to impede police

The RCMP said in a news release Saturday that protesters had cut 18 trees with chainsaws and laid the trunks across a road in the Fairy Creek watershed area.

The Pacheedaht First Nation called the protesters’ actions “disrespectful and anti-social,” noting that no public trees in the territory can be cut down without their permission.

Click to play video: 'Fairy Creek exclusion zone creates roadblocks for tourism companies' Fairy Creek exclusion zone creates roadblocks for tourism companies
Fairy Creek exclusion zone creates roadblocks for tourism companies – Jun 27, 2021

Pacheedaht First Nation hereditary chief Frank Queesto Jones and chief councillor Jeff Jones listed a series of other concerns, including vandalism, unsanitary camp conditions and a lack of access to traditional activities such as berry picking and bark gathering as well as hunting and fishing.

“The Pacheedaht community does not believe that blockades, violence, vandalism, theft, and destruction of the environment practised by the protesters [offer] a productive path towards sound forest management decision-making,” the statement said.

Read more: 16 more arrested at Fairy Creek anti-logging protests

The group, dubbed the Rainforest Flying Squad, said Monday that members cut the small, second-growth trees in order to slow police progress in reaching other protesters who were chained to structures.

The group also said it has the support of Pacheedaht First Nation elder Bill Jones, releasing a statement from Jones that said it’s common practice in logging to cut down young trees growing at the side of roadways and that’s not a threat to ecology.

The Rainforest Flying Squad said that very little of the old-growth forest remains in B.C., and the province’s temporary deferral of old-growth logging across 2,000 hectares in the Fairy Creek and central Walbran areas falls short of what’s needed.

— With files from The Canadian Press

