Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

16 more arrested at Fairy Creek anti-logging protests

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 26, 2021 3:42 am
RCMP officers approach an anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne. View image in full screen
RCMP officers approach an anti-logging blockade in Caycuse, B.C. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jen Osborne. JFJ

LAKE COWICHAN, B.C. – The Mounties in British Columbia say protesters breaching an injunction against blockades set up to prevent old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island cut 18 trees.

In a news release late Saturday, police say RCMP Chief Supt. John Brewer found the trees had been cut with chainsaws and laid across a road to block vehicle access.

It says one person was also found to be smoking a cigarette surrounded by dry and tinder forest.

Read more: More arrests at anti-old growth logging blockades in B.C.

The Fairy Creek Watershed area protesters known as the Rainforest Flying Squad did not immediately return request for comment.

Trending Stories

The RCMP also say 16 people were arrested, including one for allegedly assaulting a police officer, bringing the total number of people to 494.

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, the B.C. government approved the request of three Vancouver Island First Nations and deferred logging of about 2,000 hectares of old-growth forest in the Fairy Creek and central Walbran areas for two years, but the protests are continuing.

Read more: B.C. deferring old-growth forestry in Fairy Creek and the Central Walbran for 2 years

The Rainforest Flying Squad say very little of the best old-growth forest remains in B.C., and the deferrals fall short of protecting what’s left.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 25, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Protest tagVancouver Island tagProtests tagArrests tagLogging tagBlockade taginjunction tagForest tagFairy Creek tagOld Growth taganti-logging tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers