Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

More arrests at anti-old growth logging blockades in B.C.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 23, 2021 11:12 am
Click to play video: 'Old-growth logging halted at two Vancouver Island sites' Old-growth logging halted at two Vancouver Island sites
The BC government has finally agreed with a declaration by three Vancouver Island First Nations to haul the old-growth logging on their traditional territories. Last Friday the Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht, and Pacheedaht First Nations called for a two-year stoppage on those logging operations. As Aaron McArthur reports, that territory encompasses more than 2000 hectares and includes the Fairy Creek watershed, the site of ongoing anti-logging protests – Jun 10, 2021

PORT RENFREW, B.C. – RCMP have arrested another 11 people at blockades set up to prevent old-growth logging on southwestern Vancouver Island.

The Mounties were enforcing an injunction ordering the people off land in the Braden Mainline Forest Service Road area near Port Renfrew.

Click to play video: 'Reaction to B.C. premier’s announcement to halt old-growth logging on Vancouver Island' Reaction to B.C. premier’s announcement to halt old-growth logging on Vancouver Island
Reaction to B.C. premier’s announcement to halt old-growth logging on Vancouver Island – Jun 9, 2021

All 11 were charged with breaching the injunction, with one person also arrested for designing and building the locking devices which are actively being used to breach the injunction.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The RCMP began enforcing a B.C. Supreme Court injunction on May 17 ordering the removal of blockades and protesters at several sites.

Since then, 271 people have been charged, with at least 10 arrested more than once.

Read more: RCMP make 8 more arrests at Vancouver Island old-growth logging blockades

In addition to the 219 counts of breaching the injunction, 46 have been charged with obstruction, four with mischief, one for counselling to resist arrest and one for assaulting a police officer.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22, 2021.

 

© 2021 The Canadian Press
B.C. Supreme Court tagOld Growth Logging tagold growth logging blockade tagold growth logging protest tagBraden Mainline Forest Service Road tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers