B.C. Premier John Horgan to announce decision on Vancouver Island old growth deferrals

Send this page to someone via email

Following a meeting with his cabinet of Wednesday, Premier John Horgan is set to announce whether B.C. will defer old-growth logging on the territory of three Vancouver Island First Nations.

The Huu-ay-aht, Ditidaht and Pacheedaht First Nations formally gave notice to the B.C. government over the weekend to defer old-growth logging for two years in the Fairy Creek and Central Walbran areas of Vancouver Island while the nations prepare formal forestry plans.

Horgan’s press conference announcing the decision is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and will be carried live on BC1 and here on the Global BC web page.

Horgan sent a statement Monday, noting the province has received the Hišuk ma c̕awak Declaration and deferral request issued by the Chiefs of the Pacheedaht, Ditidaht and Huu-ay-aht First Nations.

2:12 First Nations call for deferral on old growth logging in Fairy Creek First Nations call for deferral on old growth logging in Fairy Creek

The province acknowleded the nations are the holders of constitutionally-protected Indigenous interests within their traditional territories.

Story continues below advertisement

“We further recognize the three nations will continue to exercise their constitutionally-protected Indigenous interests over the protected areas. We honour the Hišuk ma c̕awak Declaration. And we are pleased to enter into respectful discussions with the nations regarding their request. We understand the request must be addressed expeditiously, and we will ensure a prompt response,” Horgan said.

“Our government is committed to reconciliation. True reconciliation means meaningful partnerships. I know the three nations are ready to enter into these discussions in a spirit of good faith, and with a goal of achieving a mutually satisfactory resolution. Our government is as well.”

Protests have been ongoing at Fairy Creek near Port Renfrew around the harvesting of old-growth forests. The province has stated it is looking to the First Nations for guidance on how to create forestry and old growth policy.

The signatories say the declaration states that the nations are the last to benefit from what is taken out of the territory and the last to be asked what must be put back.

“Our three nations look forward to building a future based on respectful nation-to-nation relationships with other governments that are informed by Indigenous history, Indigenous knowledge, Indigenous rights and Indigenous priorities,” Pacheedaht First Nation Chief Councillor Jeff Jones said.

Advertisement