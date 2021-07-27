Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at Noon BC
July 27 2021 5:22pm
01:51

Some areas of B.C. could see temperatures in the 30s

Get ready for more heat! Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for several areas in British Columbia. Meteorologist Mark Madryga has more.

Advertisement

Video Home