Canada residential schools
July 18 2021 5:27pm
00:16

Saskatchewan Chief says Pope shouldn’t need to be asked to apologize

WATCH: Little Pine First Nation Chief Wayne Semaganis said Pope Francis should not need to be asked to apologize for the Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system.

