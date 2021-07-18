Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
July 18 2021 11:46am
01:40

Saskatchewan Roughriders: Logan Ferland looking to expand role

After spending the 2019 season on the Riders practice roster, Logan Ferland wants to crack the starting lineup this year.

Advertisement

Video Home