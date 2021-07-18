Saskatchewan Roughriders: Logan Ferland looking to expand role

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan product, Logan Ferland, is adjusting to a new role this season for the Riders.

The Melfort native spent the 2019 season the team’s practice roster while also playing out his final year with the Regina Thunder.

Ferland spent a previous four years playing for the Thunder in the Canadian Junior Football League, prior to signing with the Riders.

He says that the experience helped to make his transition to the professional ranks more seamless.

“Out of all the junior programs, I think the Thunder run one of the most pro-style offenses and that made it an easier transition for me,” Ferland said.

This season, the 6’4″ 275 pound lineman has his sights set higher than he did in 2019, when he was more of a starry-eyed rookie.

“It was very surreal, wow I’m actually here right now, playing with these guys that I’ve watched for years, and this year I was more dialed in to getting that lead role and fighting for the top spot,” he said.

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson has liked what he’s seen from Ferland over the last two years and believes he has a bright future in the CFL.

“Logan’s a kid that’s just grown leaps and bounds every year. We liked him a couple years ago as a junior player, and then we had the pandemic and all he did was just lift, study and eat protein because he got big and strong,” Dickenson said.

There have been some tough adjustments for Ferland, jumping from the junior ranks to the pros; including the mental aspect of the CFL game including knowing all of the formations and all of the motions when he plays the centre position.

“If you’re that half-step off on a play, on the Thunder you could afford to take that one or two steps in the wrong place but if you do that in the CFL, you’ve lost a rep,” Ferland said.

As training camp continues, Ferland continues to work on his craft, with the goal of seeing more on-field action at Mosaic Stadium this year.