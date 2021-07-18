Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Saskatchewan Roughriders: Logan Ferland looking to expand role

By Jacob Carr Global News
Posted July 18, 2021 12:00 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Roughriders: Logan Ferland looking to expand role' Saskatchewan Roughriders: Logan Ferland looking to expand role
After spending the 2019 season on the Riders practice roster, Logan Ferland wants to crack the starting lineup this year.

Saskatchewan product, Logan Ferland, is adjusting to a new role this season for the Riders.

The Melfort native spent the 2019 season the team’s practice roster while also playing out his final year with the Regina Thunder.

Ferland spent a previous four years playing for the Thunder in the Canadian Junior Football League, prior to signing with the Riders.

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders: Isaac Harker is a student of the game

He says that the experience helped to make his transition to the professional ranks more seamless.

“Out of all the junior programs, I think the Thunder run one of the most pro-style offenses and that made it an easier transition for me,” Ferland said.

Story continues below advertisement

This season, the 6’4″ 275 pound lineman has his sights set higher than he did in 2019, when he was more of a starry-eyed rookie.

“It was very surreal, wow I’m actually here right now, playing with these guys that I’ve watched for years, and this year I was more dialed in to getting that lead role and fighting for the top spot,” he said.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan Roughriders: Micah Johnson’s homecoming

Riders head coach Craig Dickenson has liked what he’s seen from Ferland over the last two years and believes he has a bright future in the CFL.

“Logan’s a kid that’s just grown leaps and bounds every year. We liked him a couple years ago as a junior player, and then we had the pandemic and all he did was just lift, study and eat protein because he got big and strong,” Dickenson said.

There have been some tough adjustments for Ferland, jumping from the junior ranks to the pros; including the mental aspect of the CFL game including knowing all of the formations and all of the motions when he plays the centre position.

“If you’re that half-step off on a play, on the Thunder you could afford to take that one or two steps in the wrong place but if you do that in the CFL, you’ve lost a rep,” Ferland said.

Story continues below advertisement

As training camp continues, Ferland continues to work on his craft, with the goal of seeing more on-field action at Mosaic Stadium this year.

 

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFL tagSaskatchewan News tagSaskatoon News tagRegina News tagRiders tagMosaic Stadium tagRegina Thunder tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers