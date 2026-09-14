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Sports

Reports: Kawhi Leonard trade moving ahead

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2026 3:12 pm
1 min read
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TORONTO – The Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers have agreed to complete a trade to send star forward Kawhi Leonard back to Toronto, according to multiple media reports.

Reports say the trade will be made official pending a trade call. Shams Charania of ESPN was the first to report the agreement.

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The trade would see L.A. get all-star forward Brandon Ingram, guard Gradey Dick, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2027 first-round pick swap and two second-round picks in return.
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The deal had been on hold while the NBA investigated Leonard and the Clippers for salary-cap circumvention.

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The league completed its investigation on Sept. 2, fining Leonard US$700,000 but declining to suspend him or void his contract.

The 35-year-old Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game last season for the Clippers in 2025-26.

He was the central player in the Raptors’ 2019 championship run, but spent just one season with the club before joining his hometown Clippers as a free agent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2026.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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