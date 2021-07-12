Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 12 2021 7:21pm
01:43

More jobs than workers in service industry right now as Saskatchewan lifts COVID-19 restrictions

As the province reopens, many in the service industry are eager to do the same but don’t have the bodies to do it.

