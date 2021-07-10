Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 10 2021 8:10pm
02:08

Sask. restaurants losing ability to have alcohol off-sales

Saskatchewan drops all COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday and restaurants lose the ability to make alcohol off-sales. One owner says he wants to keep selling alcohol for take-away.

Advertisement

Video Home