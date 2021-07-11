COVID-19: 1 more death, 19 new cases as Saskatchewan reopens

Send this page to someone via email

One new death and 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday as the province lifted all remaining public health restrictions.

The 19 new cases are located in the far north west (2), the far north central (1), the far north east (5), north central (1), Saskatoon (4), central east (1), Regina (3), and the south east (1).

There were 1,653 COVID-19 tests completed in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 44.

There are 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including six in ICU.

The province logged 34 recoveries, with 399 active cases across Saskatchewan.

A total of 15,623 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reported since Saturday, with 549,537 individuals fully vaccinated.