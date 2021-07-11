SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: 1 more death, 19 new cases as Saskatchewan reopens

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted July 11, 2021 4:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Sask. restaurants losing ability to have alcohol off-sales' Sask. restaurants losing ability to have alcohol off-sales
Saskatchewan drops all COVID-19 restrictions on Sunday and restaurants lose the ability to make alcohol off-sales. One owner says he wants to keep selling alcohol for take-away.

One new death and 19 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Saskatchewan on Sunday as the province lifted all remaining public health restrictions.

Read more: Saskatchewan lifts all remaining COVID-19 public health restrictions

The 19 new cases are located in the far north west (2), the far north central (1), the far north east (5), north central (1), Saskatoon (4), central east (1), Regina (3), and the south east (1).

There were 1,653 COVID-19 tests completed in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 44.

Read more: Loosened COVID-19 travel rules boost visits to Canada — but half still turned away

There are 54 people hospitalized with COVID-19, including six in ICU.

The province logged 34 recoveries, with 399 active cases across Saskatchewan.

Read more: Is it OK to ask about someone’s COVID-19 vaccine status? Experts weigh in

A total of 15,623 COVID-19 vaccine doses were reported since Saturday, with 549,537 individuals fully vaccinated.

