Global News at 10 Regina July 9 2021 5:37pm 01:45 Rural Saskatchewan church burns to the ground In rural Saskatchewan, a former church burnt to the ground on Thursday by Redberry Lake. Rural Saskatchewan church burns to the ground REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8017317/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8017317/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?