COVID-19 Winnipeg July 7 2021 11:19am 03:11 Pandemic dividing some families “Looking at decreasing that shame and judgement around it, and avoiding lecturing. Maintaining respect despite choices.” Therapist and Thrive Counselling owner Sandra Scott says she’s seeing more families divided by opinions around the pandemic. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8009268/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8009268/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?