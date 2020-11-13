Menu

Canada
November 13 2020 4:06pm
01:02

Coronavirus: Manitoba health minister appoints expert to provide report on Maples long-term care home

Manitoba’s Health Minister Cameron Friesen announced on Friday the appointment of Dr. Lynn Stevenson, former associate deputy minister in the British Columbia Ministry of Health, to provide a report on the situation at Maples long-term care home that saw the province’s worst COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic. He also announced that the first Red Cross workers will arrive at the site on Saturday to provide assistance after weeks of arrangements.

