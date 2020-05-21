Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba’s phase 2 plan of reopening economy laid out by premier
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Thursday the draft plan of reopening of businesses and services in Manitoba and asked Manitobans to review the plan on EngageMB.ca and give feedback to the government. The plan includes expanding childcare centres’ capacity, reopening community centres, resuming organized activities and team sports, and reopening indoor services at restaurants, swimming pools, spas, fitness clubs and gyms, and much more.