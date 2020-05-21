Economy
May 21 2020 1:56pm
00:57

Coronavirus outbreak: Manitoba’s phase 2 plan of reopening economy laid out by premier

Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister announced on Thursday the draft plan of reopening of businesses and services in Manitoba and asked Manitobans to review the plan on EngageMB.ca and give feedback to the government. The plan includes expanding childcare centres’ capacity, reopening community centres, resuming organized activities and team sports, and reopening indoor services at restaurants, swimming pools, spas, fitness clubs and gyms, and much more.

Responsive site?

Video Home