Canadian Premier League June 28 2021 9:19pm 00:19 Valour FC welcoming 2,000 fully vaccinated fans at games starting July 7 Fans hoping to catch a local Valour FC game can attend one as early as July 7, provided they’ve been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks in time for the match. Valour FC welcoming 2,000 fully vaccinated fans at games starting July 7 <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988564/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7988564/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?