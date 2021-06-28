Menu

Canadian Premier League
June 28 2021 9:19pm
Valour FC welcoming 2,000 fully vaccinated fans at games starting July 7

Fans hoping to catch a local Valour FC game can attend one as early as July 7, provided they’ve been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks in time for the match.

