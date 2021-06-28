Valour FC welcoming 2,000 fully vaccinated fans at games starting July 7

Send this page to someone via email

Fans hoping to catch a local Valour FC game can attend one as early as July 7, provided they’ve been fully vaccinated for at least two weeks in time for the match.

The team announced on Monday they’d welcome up to 2,000 people per game at IG Field. The number amounts to six per cent of the stadium’s capacity.

Valour FC also said fans in groups will need to physically distance from each other at the match.

“It will be great for soccer fans in our province to be able to get out and cheer on their Valour FC and the Canadian Premier League,” president and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club, Wade Miller, said Monday.

Fans can start ordering tickets on a per-game basis starting next week on July 5 at 10 a.m. Valour FC season ticker holders can access tickets first along with specials for double-header matches.

“We are projecting that capacity will increase dramatically as vaccination rates increase in our province, with aim to have a full stadium in August,” Miller said.

People in attendance need to show their Manitoba Immunization Card, either their digital or physical one. If they order alcoholic drinks, they’ll have to order food as well.

“We are encouraged by this first step in being able to welcome fans back to IG Field,” Miller said.

