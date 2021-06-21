Boat June 21 2021 6:28pm 00:57 New boat for Drag the Red Drag the Red organizers say a newly donated boat will go a long way toward helping families of missing and murdered Indigenous women find closure. Union gifts Drag the Red custom boat to help with searches <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7969146/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7969146/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?