Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Union gifts Drag the Red custom boat to help with searches

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted June 21, 2021 10:49 am
Volunteers search the waters of the Red River in this file photo. View image in full screen
Volunteers search the waters of the Red River in this file photo. Global News

A Manitoba MLA who co-founded the Drag the Red organization says a new boat donated by Canada’s largest private-sector union will go a long way toward helping families of missing and murdered Indigenous women find closure.

Bernadette Smith (Point Douglas) has been searching for her missing sister, Claudette Osborne, for the past 13 years, and said the new customized boat donated by Unifor will step up community efforts at scouring the Red River for evidence of missing loved ones.

Read more: Winnipeg police announce changes to investigations of MMIWG cases

“We are extremely grateful and blessed to receive a custom-built boat donated by Unifor that will last DTR for decades,” said Smith.

“It will be 13 years in July since Claudette disappeared from Winnipeg’s North End — 13 years since our family’s been searching for Claudette and other missing loved ones and seeking justice for all our families.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Unifor national president Jerry Dias said the donation came from seeing the tireless efforts of the volunteer, family-driven Drag the Red group, and the struggles they’ve had with difficult-to-maintain equipment.

“When we heard that the families had no choice but to drag the Red River themselves, we were moved by their determination. So, when their boat kept breaking down, we knew what we had to do,” said Dias.

Drag the Red started in 2014 when 15-year-old murder victim Tina Fontaine’s body was found in the river, resulting in national headlines and renewed outcry about Canada’s missing and murdered crisis.

Click to play video: 'MMIWG report: one year later' MMIWG report: one year later
MMIWG report: one year later – Jun 3, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Unifor tagMMIWG tagRed River tagJerry Dias tagMissing And Murdered tagDrag the Red tagBernadette Smith tagMMIWG2S tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers