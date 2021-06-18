Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
June 18 2021 12:10pm
01:35

Ontario accelerates 2nd dose timeline as list of Delta hotspots expands

The City of Toronto will be adding 90,000 additional vaccine appointments over the next two weeks as Ontarians get ready to book second doses. Marianne Dimain reports.

