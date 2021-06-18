Global News at Noon Toronto June 18 2021 12:10pm 01:35 Ontario accelerates 2nd dose timeline as list of Delta hotspots expands The City of Toronto will be adding 90,000 additional vaccine appointments over the next two weeks as Ontarians get ready to book second doses. Marianne Dimain reports. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7961913/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7961913/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?