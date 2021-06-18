19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,201, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported six new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,837, 81 of which are active.

Eleven of the new cases are in Penetanguishene and are nearly all outbreak-related, while three cases are in Barrie, two are in Oro-Medonte, one is in Orillia, one is in Huntsville and another is in Wasaga Beach.

Ten of the cases are outbreak-related, while five are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case and four are community-acquired.

Meanwhile, 62.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 13.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 12,201 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,394 — have recovered, while 18 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 345 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 541,525, including 8,994 deaths.