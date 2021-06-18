SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

19 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted June 18, 2021 5:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario accelerates 2nd dose timeline as list of Delta hotspots expands' Ontario accelerates 2nd dose timeline as list of Delta hotspots expands
The City of Toronto will be adding 90,000 additional vaccine appointments over the next two weeks as Ontarians get ready to book second doses.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 19 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 12,201, including 246 deaths.

Local public health also reported six new cases of a coronavirus variant on Friday, bringing that total to 4,837, 81 of which are active.

Read more: Ontario reports 345 new COVID-19 cases, 20% adults fully vaccinated

Eleven of the new cases are in Penetanguishene and are nearly all outbreak-related, while three cases are in Barrie, two are in Oro-Medonte, one is in Orillia, one is in Huntsville and another is in Wasaga Beach.

Ten of the cases are outbreak-related, while five are a result of close contact with another COVID-19 case and four are community-acquired.

Meanwhile, 62.9 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 13.8 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Read more: Ontario adds 3 regions to list of COVID-19 Delta hot spots, accelerates 2nd dose vaccine bookings

Of the region’s total 12,201 COVID-19 cases, 93 per cent — or 11,394 — have recovered, while 18 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 345 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 541,525, including 8,994 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Push for Ontario government to accelerate parts of Step 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan earlier' Push for Ontario government to accelerate parts of Step 2 of COVID-19 reopening plan earlier
